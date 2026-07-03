🇿🇲 CAMPAIGN WATCH | Hichilema Expands Western Footprint, Returns to Strategic Heartlands



President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday shifted his campaign into Western Province, beginning his tour in Nkeyema as the UPND intensifies its push across one of its traditional electoral heartlands.





Large crowds turned out to receive the President, underlining the party’s enduring organisational footprint in the province ahead of the August 13 general election.





Addressing supporters, Hichilema acknowledged that while significant progress had been made since 2021, more work remained. He placed renewed emphasis on lowering the cost of living, expanding road infrastructure, creating jobs and preserving peace, arguing that a stronger economy remains the nexus upon which social development depends.





The Western Province tour also carries political significance beyond routine campaigning. It comes days after remarks by a senior Tonse Alliance official questioning the need for an international airport in the province sparked widespread criticism, drawing sharp reactions from traditional leaders and sections of the public. The issue has elevated Western Province from a conventional campaign stop into a key battleground in the national conversation on equitable development.





For the UPND, the objective is twofold: consolidate its traditional support base while reinforcing its message that every province deserves equal investment and national attention.





Party strategists see the province not simply as a vote-rich heartland, but as a strategic pillar in the coalition that delivered victory in 2021.





As the campaign enters a more decisive phase, the President’s Western Province swing is expected to test both political loyalty and message discipline. The rallies are no longer just about mobilisation. They are increasingly becoming platforms where competing visions of development, inclusion and national unity collide before the electorate.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu