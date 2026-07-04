Hichilema urges Kaoma voters to reject leaders linked to political violence



President Hakainde Hichilema has urged voters in Kaoma to reject political leaders associated with past violence, saying Zambia must continue strengthening the rule of law to prevent the loss of innocent lives.





KAOMA, Zambia, 3 July- Addressing supporters in Kaoma during his campaign, President Hichilema reflected on the death of United Party for National Development (UPND) member Lawrence Banda, describing his killing as a painful reminder of the country’s past political tensions.





The President said the UPND remained saddened by Banda’s death, alleging that the party member was killed during the previous administration simply because he believed in the UPND’s vision for the country.





He said Banda’s life had been “cut short by a bullet,” adding that those responsible were known and stressing the need to uphold the rule of law so that similar incidents would never happen again.





President Hichilema called on the people of Kaoma to remember what he described as crimes committed against citizens’ freedoms of association when they cast their ballots in the forthcoming general election.







He urged voters to support his re-election bid and vote for UPND candidates, arguing that doing so would allow the government to continue implementing its national development agenda.





The Head of State concluded his address by reaffirming Zambia’s national motto, “One Zambia, One Nation,” and prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the country.



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