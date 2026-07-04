🇿🇲 CAMPAIGN WATCH | Hichilema Warns Against Independent Candidates, Pushes for Full UPND Mandate



President Hakainde Hichilema has intensified his campaign in Western Province, urging voters to reject independent parliamentary candidates claiming to enjoy his backing and instead vote for candidates officially adopted by the UPND.





Addressing thousands of supporters in Kalabo District, the President said the party requires a united electoral mandate at every level to accelerate development programmes already underway. He argued that electing UPND candidates alongside the presidency would strengthen policy implementation and improve service delivery.





Hichilema acknowledged that while his administration had recorded significant achievements over the past five years, the work of transforming the economy and improving household livelihoods was far from complete.





He appealed to voters to grant the UPND a second mandate to consolidate what he described as the gains already made.





The message reflects a broader campaign strategy now emerging across the ruling party’s heartlands. Beyond seeking presidential votes, the UPND is increasingly focused on maximising its parliamentary and local government representation, arguing that political cohesion is essential for delivering its development agenda.







As the campaign enters a more competitive phase, the President’s appeal signals that the battle is no longer only for State House.





It is also for control of Parliament and local councils, where the next government’s legislative strength will ultimately be determined.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu