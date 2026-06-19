HIGH COURT ORDERS DEVELOPMENT PEOPLE’s PARTY TO STOP USING “DPP”



The High Court for Zambia, Principal Registry has granted an interim injunction in a matter commenced by Mr. Wilson Banda, Secretary General of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), against Mr. Peter Blessed Simbaya, Secretary General of the Development People’s Party.



In its order, the Court restrained Mr. Simbaya and the Development People’s Party from:

1. Using the name or abbreviation “DPP” to refer to the Development People’s Party;

2. Using any symbol, representation or innuendo suggesting that the Development People’s Party is “DPP”; and



3. Making comments or statements suggesting that members of the Development People’s Party belong to the “DPP” or that statements issued by the Development People’s Party were issued by the DPP.



The Court has ruled that the acronym “DPP” solely refers to the Democratic Progressive Party and not the Development People’s Party.



Accordingly, all media houses, journalists, commentators, public institutions, civil society organisations, political stakeholders and members of the public are advised to refrain from referring to the Development People’s Party as “DPP”, as doing so would be contemptuous to the express terms and effect of the injunction.