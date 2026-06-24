HIS NAME IS TEMBEKA NGCUITOBI POPULARLY KNOWN AS “ THE LAST JESUS” IN THE STREETS OF JOBURG



it’s game over. The final whistle has blown. Here are 6 things you need to know about Edgar Lungu’s Lawyer





1. Nothing moves without his approval. Even repatriation plans first pass through his desk.



2 . He is a man of one woman; he doesn’t do tlof tlof I mean, shagging outside marriage.





3 . Under his watch, no repatriation has ever happened. Zero.



4. He’s a professional stuntman and skydiver the kind who can jump out of a helicopter without a parachute and still land on his feet.





5. He’s a master swimmer, capable of holding his breath for 17 minutes, 20 meters deep in the sea so nobody can shake him





6. He allegedly holds 13 PhDs from different institutions… because one doctorate simply wasn’t enough.





7. Rumour has it he goes to heaven for holidays and comes back just to continue handling unfinished business on earth.