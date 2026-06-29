Historic Triumph for African Football! 9 Out of 10 African Teams Qualify for Round of 32 at 2026 FIFA World Cup:



In a massive boost for African football and a statement of continental dominance, nine African nations have secured their spots in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



DR Congo 🇨🇩 and Algeria 🇩🇿 have joined the elite group, completing an incredible qualification haul alongside:



Ghana 🇬🇭

Cape Verde 🇨🇻

Egypt 🇪🇬

Senegal 🇸🇳

South Africa 🇿🇦

Morocco 🇲🇦

Cote d’Ivoire 🇨🇮





This is one of the strongest showings ever by African teams at the World Cup, with only one African side missing out on the Round of 32





Africa is rising on the global stage! From the Atlas Mountains to the Congo Basin, the continent is proving once again that it belongs among the world’s footballing elite.