HISTORY PROVES NEWLY FORMED POLITICAL PARTIES CAN FORM GOVERNMENT – CHIKANKATIKA



….says no amount of misinformation will stop Zambians from electing Hon. Brian Mundubile as President





The Tonse Alliance has taken note of a video circulating on social media in which the United Party for National Development (UPND) aspiring Member of Parliament for Chinsali Central Constituency, Mr. Christopher Mulenga Chiponde, is heard telling members of the public that it is impossible for a newly formed political party to win a general election.





As the Tonse Alliance, we are shocked that such a misleading statement is coming from an individual who has previously served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister. We would have expected someone with such political experience to appreciate Zambia’s democratic history instead of attempting to misinform citizens.





For Mr. Chiponde’s benefit, history tells a very different story.



The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) was formed in 1990 and within a relatively short period, successfully contested the 1991 General Elections. The party went on to defeat the then-ruling United National Independence Party (UNIP), forming Government with its presidential candidate, the late Dr. Frederick Jacob Titus Chiluba, winning approximately 75.8 percent of the presidential vote. That remains one of the most decisive electoral victories in Zambia’s democratic history.





The lesson is simple, political parties do not win elections because of how old they are. They win because the people believe in their vision, their leadership and their ability to provide solutions to national challenges.





Neither is Zambia unique in this regard.



Across Africa and other parts of the world, newly formed political parties have risen to form governments after convincing citizens that they represented a better alternative. In France, the La Republique En Marche was formed in 2016 led by Emmanuel Macron. The following year, they won the elections and Macron became President.





Democracy does not reward longevity; it rewards leadership, credibility and public confidence.



It is therefore unfortunate that Mr. Chiponde would attempt to create the false impression that the age of a political party determines its ability to win elections. Such assertions are not supported by history, democratic principles or political reality.





The Tonse Alliance firmly believes that the Zambian people are intelligent enough to make informed political choices. They do not vote based on how many years a political party has existed. They vote based on who they believe can improve their lives, create jobs, revive the economy, strengthen public services and restore hope.





No amount of misinformation, propaganda or political scare tactics will stop the Zambian people from exercising their democratic right to elect leaders of their choice.



Those who believe that citizens can be persuaded to abandon their aspirations for change by recycling misleading political narratives underestimate the wisdom of the Zambian people.





The people of Zambia understand the challenges they face every day. They know the high cost of living, unemployment, declining business opportunities and the economic hardships confronting ordinary households. When the time comes to cast their votes, they will make their decision based on these realities and on who they believe offers the most credible solutions.





As the Tonse Alliance, we remain confident that our President and Presidential Candidate of the National Reconciliation for Prosperity and Unity Party (NRPUP), Hon. Brian Mundubile and his running mate Hon. Makebi Zulu, possesses the leadership, competence, experience and vision required to lead Zambia towards economic recovery, national unity and shared prosperity.





We therefore advise Mr. Chiponde and other leaders in the UPND to focus on presenting their achievements and future plans to the electorate rather than attempting to rewrite history or discourage citizens from embracing democratic change





History has already demonstrated that newly formed political parties can win elections and form government. Ultimately, it is the people not the age of a political party who decide who governs.





The Tonse Alliance remains fully confident that no amount of misinformation will prevent Zambians from freely exercising their constitutional right to elect Hon. Brian Mundubile as Republican President on the 13th of August .





Issued by:

Mr. Alex Chikankatika

Deputy Presidential campaign coordinator – Muchinga Province, Tonse Alliance

Deputy Director of Administration – Tonse Alliance

Youth Advocate/Good governance activist – YADA