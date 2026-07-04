HON. KAFWAYA’S REMARKS ON TONGA VOTING ARE A STEP BACKWARDS FOR ZAMBIAN POLITICS



By Golden Mapulanga- International Political Communication Consultant





Hon. Kafwaya should be deeply disappointed that, in 2026, he has chosen to drag the Tonga community into a discussion about voting patterns. Zambia deserves better than tribal narratives that divide citizens instead of presenting solutions to national challenges.





The truth is simple: people generally vote for leaders they know, who engage them, campaign in their communities, and demonstrate genuine concern for their aspirations. This applies to every province and every linguistic group in Zambia—not just the Tonga-speaking community.





President Hakainde Hichilema has understood this political reality. He travels across the country, addresses citizens in different regions, learns and uses local languages where he can, and has built party structures nationwide. Politics about organisation, visibility, and engagement—not excuses.





It is therefore surprising to hear members of the opposition openly suggest that they cannot effectively campaign in areas where the President has support and that they would rather concentrate only on their perceived strongholds. Such a strategy is not a roadmap to national leadership; it is an admission of political weakness.





A party that aspires to govern Zambia must compete for votes in every province, every district, and every constituency. Zambia’s presidency is won through national appeal, not regional comfort zones.





Since the 2021 elections, Zambia’s political landscape has changed significantly. No political party can permanently claim ownership of any province or region. Voters have demonstrated that their support is earned through performance, organisation, and credible leadership—not inherited through historical loyalties.



Instead of invoking tribes or regions, the opposition should be answering fundamental questions:





What is your alternative economic programme?



How will you create jobs?



How will you reduce the cost of living?



How will you improve education, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure?



Why should undecided voters trust you with government?





These are the issues that matter to Zambians—not attempts to explain electoral outcomes through tribal lenses.



Political leaders have a responsibility to unite the nation. References that single out particular ethnic communities risk reinforcing divisions that Zambia has worked hard to overcome. Our democracy is strongest when political competition is based on ideas, policies, integrity, and performance rather than ethnicity.





The opposition should abandon the politics of excuses and embrace the politics of national mobilisation. If President Hakainde Hichilema is campaigning across Zambia, the appropriate response is not to complain about where he is popular—it is to organise, engage citizens respectfully, and compete on policies.





Zambians deserve a mature opposition that offers credible alternatives, not narratives that risk dividing the country along regional or ethnic lines. The future of Zambia will be built by leaders who unite all citizens under one national identity: One Zambia, One Nation.



Your Honourable Diplomat 🙏