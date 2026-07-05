HON TREVOR MWIINDE STORM KABOMPO WEST CONSTITUENCY VOTE UPND OR FORGET DEVELOPMENT, RESIDENTS TOLD





Kabompo District, 04 July 2026|



The Member of Parliament for Choma South Constituency, Hon. Trevor Mwiinde, has visited Kalwilo Ward in Kabompo West Constituency, Kabompo District, North-Western Province.

Addressing residents, Mr. Mwiinde said more development in the area will only be realized if people continue to support Republican President Hakainde Hichilema, who he described as a leader with vision. He outlined several works undertaken by President Hichilema and noted that the people of Kalwilo Ward agreed that without President Hichilema, the district would be suffering at this time.





One of the village headmen and community members said residents were previously being harassed and beaten day and night, with people being killed. They added that under President Hakainde Hichilema, government has introduced Free Education, the School Feeding Programme, Social Cash Transfer, and Constituency Development Funds in every constituency. The community members further questioned where CDF money was during the time of the late Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, saying that period together with the opposition party was characterized by theft.





The people of Kalwilo Ward in the newly created Kabompo West Constituency said they do not agree to remove President Hakainde Hichilema, who has put money on the table for orphanages, widows, persons with disabilities, and those unable to feed themselves and take their children to school.

On the other side, UPND Member of Parliament HON. HILLARY CHIPANGO and Ward Councillor MS. SELINDAH KASOKA said development in the constituency and ward can only come if people vote for President Hakainde Hichilema, because the opposition cannot deliver development.

They urged the people to thank President Hichilema for creating the new constituency in Kabompo District and to give him total support through their votes.



ODM