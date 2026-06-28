Honestly, we were lucky it was only four – Erling Haaland after France’s 4-1 thrashing of Norway

🚨 Erling Haaland after France’s 4-1 thrashing of Norway at the 2026 World Cup:



🗣️ “I said before the game I didn’t care, and I still couldn’t care less now.”





“France were the better team the whole way through — they were always going to win. Honestly, we were lucky it was only four ⚽”





“Even with our best players on the pitch, I still don’t think we beat them. It would’ve been extremely difficult.”





“They’ve got world-class players everywhere. Mbappé, Dembélé, Olise… they just keep coming at you 🔥”





“They’re going to be a problem for every team in this tournament. I wish them the best — I genuinely think they’ll go far. What they showed tonight was frightening 🇫🇷👀”