Houthis Open New Front in the Red Sea



As tensions continue to escalate across the region, Houthi forces in Yemen have reportedly moved to pressure U.S. interests by targeting commercial shipping routes.





UKMTO reported that a large merchant vessel exchanged fire with armed men aboard small boats attempting to attack and seize the ship in the Red Sea.





The incident raises fresh concerns that the conflict could expand beyond the Gulf and further threaten one of the world’s most critical maritime trade corridors.