How M’membe’s Espionage Charge Even Without Co-accused Or Publishers Shall Backfire On HH As Technical Declaration Of War On Zimbabwe- Kasebamashila Kaseba



By Kasebamashila Kaseba

HOW M’MEMBE’S ESPISIONAGE CHARGE EVEN WITHOUT CO-ACCUSED OR PUBLISHERSSHALL BACKFIRE ON HH AS TECHNICAL DECLARATION OF WAR ON ZW

Fred M’membe’s trumped up espionage police charge even without his co-accused and unaccredited Zimbabwe journalists like HH’s trumped up treason in 2017 shall one day backfire and embarrass Zambia, UPND and HH himself.

M’membe maybe relishing his day in court with Zimbabwe, “The Grand Regional Scheme” documentary producers as his witnesses to prove and expose HH as sponsored comprador or agent of capitalist.

How can there even be espionage without collusion of Zimbabwean journalists and government?

And how did Zimbabwean journalists in the first enter, work and exit Zambia without GRZ/ZANIS accreditation and clearance?

How did earlier Zimbabwean journalist enter, work and leave Zambia after embarrassing Harry Kalaba?

Lastly, M’membe, unlike HH still with treason nolle prosequi around his neck hang their by the same police, has a record of winning an earlier espionage case among others under FJT as The Post newspaper editor in the late 1990s for a news story to do the Angolan government army.

Otherwise, if M’membe fails to win this case or won’t expose and embarrass and finish an overzealous HH, perhaps, FM will never and could better give up 2026 election.