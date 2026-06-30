HUGO BROOS HINTS AT POSSIBLE BAFANA BAFANA U-TURN AFTER WORLD CUP EXIT, RAISING HOPE THAT THE VETERAN BELGIAN COACH COULD STAY ON





Hugo Broos has suggested that he could reconsider his decision to step down as coach of South Africa national football team following South Africa’s exit from the FIFA World Cup at the last-32 stage against Canada.





The 74-year-old Belgian coach, who previously indicated that he intended to leave his position after the tournament, reportedly said he could rethink his plans after reflecting on the team’s performance and future prospects.





Broos has been widely credited with transforming Bafana Bafana in recent years, guiding the team to strong performances on the continental and international stage while rebuilding confidence and introducing a new generation of players.





His latest comments have sparked excitement and debate among South African football supporters, with some urging him to remain in charge to continue the progress made under his leadership, while others believe it may be time for a new chapter for the national team.





No final decision has yet been announced regarding Broos’ future, but his remarks have left the door open for a possible extension of his tenure with Bafana Bafana.



Should Hugo Broos stay on as Bafana Bafana coach, or is it time for South Africa to appoint a new manager?