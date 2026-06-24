Hungary blocks EU accession process for Ukraine and Moldova again — Politico



Hungary has once again blocked progress on opening EU accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova, according to Politico.





Budapest opposed sending a joint letter on behalf of all 27 EU member states to the European Council and the European Commission, which would have confirmed agreement to open the first negotiation cluster with Kyiv and Chișinău.





Previously, former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also used similar vetoes to slow down Ukraine’s EU path.





His successor, Péter Magyar, is reportedly not against opening the first cluster but insists on removing the wording “as soon as possible” regarding EU membership timelines for both countries.



The letter, which requires unanimous approval, is expected to be discussed again next week.