BREAKING: Hunter Biden Fake Nominates Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and Trump Is Seething



Trump is reportedly seething after Hunter Biden trolled him on the world stage with the one thing he wants most: a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.





Hunter announced this week that he is “officially nominating Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize,” and the reason is what has the internet howling. “No President in history has ended the same war so many times,” Hunter wrote. “Our dear leader has ended the war with Iran at least 38 times by CNN’s count. No President has ever done this before.”





He twisted the knife even further, adding that Trump is “nowhere near finished ending it” and calling it “a record worthy of the Nobel committee’s recognition.”



The nomination lands squarely on Trump’s most famous obsession. He has spent years insisting that nobody deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than him, constantly citing wars he claims to have stopped. Hunter took that obsession and turned it into a punchline the whole country is now laughing at.





The video of the nomination exploded online, with viewers calling it “a mic drop moment” and declaring Hunter “the best kind of petty.” One commenter summed it up: “Hunter Biden is rapidly becoming the funniest man in America.”





Trump can rage all he wants, but there is no comeback for this one. Hunter simply said out loud what everyone already knows: you cannot claim to end the same war 38 times and expect a prize for it.