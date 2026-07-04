Hunter Biden nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the same war with Iran at least 38 times.



The nomination went up on X Thursday, tagged to Trump’s own account, deadpan from the first word. “No President in History has ended the same war so many times,” Hunter wrote.





He addressed Trump throughout as Dear Leader, the title North Korea gave Kim Jong Il, and signed off with the exact thank-you line Trump staples to the bottom of his tariff letters.





The 38 is not Hunter’s math. CNN published the tally last month: at least 38 separate occasions this spring when Trump announced the Iran deal was imminent, done, or as good as done.





Thirty-eight announcements. One war.



And the war is still going. In the past week alone, drones hit two commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump ordered retaliatory American airstrikes inside Iran, and on Sunday his administration and Tehran agreed to restart peace talks.





The man who brags he has stopped eight wars cannot finish stopping one.



That’s why it’s such a burn. Trump has said he deserves four or five Nobels. He was caught on a hot mic in December griping to Netanyahu about being snubbed. Only two sitting American presidents have ever won the prize, and one of them is Barack Obama, which Trump can never shut up about





And when Venezuela’s María Corina Machado won last year instead of him, she later handed him her own medal as a consolation gift. The only Nobel Donald Trump owns is somebody else’s.



Hunter’s post cleared 2.7 million views within hours.





The White House could have let a joke stay a joke. Instead, its spokesman emailed reporters an official statement: “Just like Sleepy Joe, Hunter Biden’s brains are fried potatoes.” Then he wished the Biden family well in this difficult time.



Fried potatoes. That’s a pretty good description of the United States government right now.