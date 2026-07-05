I AGREE WITH HH, PEOPLE SHOULDN’T VOTE FOR PF – KAMPYONGO



FORMER Shiwang’andu PF MP Stephen Kampyongo says President Hakainde Hichilema is a hypocrite for suggesting that citizens should not vote for PF, as PF is in an alliance with UPND.





On Friday, President Hichilema said citizens should not vote for the PF, which he said has just regrouped into a new name.





Reacting to this in an interview, Saturday, Kampyongo said President Hichilema was referring to the PF he has gone in an alliance with, adding that he agrees that citizens should not vote for PF and its alliance partner UPND.





“Mr Hakainde is referring to the PF he has gone in an alliance with, of Miles Sampa and Robert Chabinga, and he has finally dribbled himself because he thought…



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