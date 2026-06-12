I am here to bid farewell to them. Nigerians are horrible – South African politician says as she visits airport to watch Nigerians leave the country

A South African politician has sparked outrage after labeling Nigerians “horrible” people and celebrating their forced departure from the country amid escalating xenophobic violence.

Thabile Sibeko, leader of the Inizwe Nathi Party, made the controversial remarks at the airport shortly before a group of Nigerians boarded an evacuation flight. Sibeko told journalists she attended the airport specifically to witness the departure, subsequently accusing Nigerian nationals of introducing drug abuse to South African youth.

Sibeko said;

‘’I am here to bid farewell to Nigerians, to make sure they are leaving our country and to say to them, bye bye Nigerians. Thank you for all you contributed in country but we do not appreciate all the wrongs that you have done and we hope that you have learnt a lesson.

We want to encourage them that when they go to other countries, they must take care of the countries. Today, we have got zombies in our countries as our children because of them and that has caught deep in our hearts, That has caused us to resent them with all that we have.

Next time they come, they know South Africa loves its people and its country, To others, we say thank you for being here, especially those who took care of our country, But Nigerians, particularly, it is because of their behaviour and the evil they have done in our country. They have k!lled our children with drugs and that is the reason we dissociate ourelves from Nigerians because of their behaviour.”

The remarks coincided with a massive evacuation effort by the Nigerian Federal Government. On Wednesday, June 10, officials evacuated 268 Nigerian citizens from South Africa following weeks of targeted anti-foreigner riots and rising xenophobic sentiment.

The first batch of evacuees arrived safely in Nigeria on Thursday morning, June 11.