I am now going to release Harry Kane so that he can score in England’s next match- Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has said he has decided to “release” England captain Harry Kane following the World Cup match between Ghana and England.





The Black Stars and the Three Lions played out a 0-0 draw in their Group L fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Boston, United States, on Tuesday, June 23.





After the game, Kwaku Bonsam claimed he had previously tied Harry Kane and had now chosen to undo it.



“I am the most powerful spiritualist in the world. I am now going to release Harry Kane so that he can score in England’s next match,” he said.





While making the remarks, Kwaku Bonsam untied a crafted item that he said represented the England striker.



Before the match, the spiritualist had claimed responsibility for preventing Kane from scoring against Ghana.





The game ended without a goal from either side despite both teams creating some scoring opportunities.





England are scheduled to face Panama in their final group-stage match, while Ghana will take on Croatia.





Kwaku Bonsam’s latest comments have added to the discussions that followed the goalless draw between the two teams.