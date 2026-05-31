I am today officially endorsing Hon. Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu as President and Running Mate- OC Osilliations

@OC Osilliations writes:::



I previously had reservations about these two political giants because of the circumstances surrounding their political journeys and the many narratives that have been used to challenge their credibility. I openly stated that Makebi Zulu should perhaps not focus on the presidential race at this particular time due to issues involving the former President death. I was also skeptical about BM8 due to force allegations that he was working with the Red flags 🚩.





However, I have come to recognize that politics is ultimately about the will of the people. No individual or institution can permanently stand in the way of what the people genuinely desire.





Those who know me understand that I have always stood with the people. Just as I supported change in 2021, I continue to believe that the voice of the people must remain at the center of our democracy. The contest before us is not merely between the ruling party and the opposition; it is between the ruling party and a growing number of citizens who are demanding change.





In a democratic society, every citizen has the right to support the leaders and vision they believe in. We may not all agree, but we must respect one another’s choices and the democratic process.





With that said, I am today officially endorsing Hon. Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu as President and Running Mate. I believe they have inspired hope among many citizens, and I respect the movement that has grown around them.





May the Zambian people continue to exercise their democratic right peacefully, responsibly, and with the future of our nation at heart.



#BM8

#MakebiZulu

#ZambiaDecides2026

#DemocracyInAction

#PresidentChitongwa