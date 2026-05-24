“I AND MY FAMILY WILL SUPPORT YOU THROUGH OUT YOUR POLITICAL LIFE,” MSEVENI PROMISES VICTOR CHEELO

…Monze East Is Now A Done Deal – Mwiimbu.





In a briefing, Victor Cheelo who referred to Jack Mwiimbu as his Father pledged his total support to the longest serving member of Parliament who is seeking his sixth term of office.





And Mwiimbu who referred to Cheelo as his young Brother promised that he and his family will support him through out his political life.





Mwiimbu who seems like winning a sixth term is a matter of life and death said Monze East is now a done deal.