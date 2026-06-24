I ask myself, can my family stand for me the way the ECL family has done. Is there a friend that can stand for me the way Makebi Zulu has done- Mathias Msimuko

By Mathias Msimuko

I ask myself, can my family stand for me the way the ECL family has done. Is there a friend that can stand for me the way Makebi Zulu has done.





ECL had many friends, so many ran away from him when they realised they could no longer benefit from him. So many actually even exchanged their loyalty for cash, positons, business opportunities, and political expedition.





The other time someone was showing me some houses, some lodges, and the like that people build out of their friendship with ECL, but today they speak and do the nastiest things about him.





There are people in this world, they will like you as long as you are beneficial to them. And it doesn’t matter that much, even the church hasn’t been spared, people have been used and dumped.





But humanity is equally very gracious, so many others known and unknown have stood with ECL in his life and in his death. And so many of these are not people that benefited anything as individuals at a time when it was fashionable to be with ECL. One might say, this is politics, and for sure I have seen this happen to KK, FJT, RB…. except I somehow believe that even in politics, we must have some sense of morality.





I particularly want to thank Hon. Makebi Zulu for firmly standing with ECL through and through. I want to thank Mrs. Esther Lungu and her children for choosing not to disappoint their beloved one even in his death. May God bless you.