I DECLARED K58M WITH ECZ… I challenge HH, others to follow suit, we need to restore integrity to public office – KALABA

I DECLARED K58M WITH ECZ – KALABA

… I challenge HH, others to follow suit, we need to restore integrity to public office





Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba has disclosed that he declared owning assets to the tune of around K58 million.





Speaking with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Kalaba said it was only fair for him to do so before his bosses the Zambian people to show them that he had nothing to hide in the event they entrusted him with public office.





He said he wanted to restore back integrity to public office, by assuring Zambians that he would work to serve their interests from the very first day in office, rather than stealing their time by concerning himself with the accumulation of wealth once they vote for him.





“Yes, we have declared before the ECZ but that’s quiet declaration,” Kalaba said.



He declared his liabilities with a commercial bank at ……



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-declared-k58m-assets-with-ecz-kalaba-i-challenge-hh-others-to-follow-suit-we-need-to-restore-integrity-to-public-office/