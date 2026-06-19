I DID NOT ENDORSE HH- GBM

I DID NOT ENDORSE HH.



Public Statement



Good morning,



I have been made aware of insinuations suggesting that I have endorsed or encouraged Zambians to vote for HH as my preferred candidate. Let me state unequivocally that I have not made such pronouncements in recent times, nor have I participated in any political engagement.





My core passion has always been business. I am a hands-on businessman, fully dedicated to my enterprises. Politics is a vocation that, at the right time, must be left to new entrants rather than treated as a perpetual livelihood.





As a citizen, I hold the right to vote for my preferred candidate, and I equally hold the right to secrecy in exercising that choice. Should I ever decide to endorse a candidate, I will do so openly, without fear or favour, and with the objective of serving the greater good of our beloved country and its citizens.





I also wish to acknowledge my ongoing journey of health, well-being, and recuperation following the ordeal of my prison sentence. This period has reinforced my resilience and deepened my commitment to living purposefully, focusing on recovery, and contributing positively to society.





For now, I remain committed to my business endeavors and to contributing positively to Zambia’s growth and prosperity.



I remain,

GBM

Ex Politician