I don’t want to die here, my life is in danger, Zambian lady working in Oman calls for urgent rescue from Arab Country





A 24-YEAR-OLD Zambian woman working in the Arab country of Oman has made an emotional appeal for urgent repatriation, alleging that she has been subjected to abuse, exploitation and threats to her life.





The woman told TV Yatu that she travelled to Oman in November 2025 through a recruitment agent after securing employment as a caregiver for an elderly woman.





She said she had hoped the job would enable her to support her sick mother and five siblings following the death of her father.



However, she says her dream of providing a better life for her family has turned into a nightmare.





According to her, the elderly woman she cares for frequently insults her, allegedly calling her a “slave” and making false accusations that she speaks badly about Arabs whenever she communicates with her family in Zambia.





She further claims that the accusations have incited hostility from members of the household, who allegedly insult her with degrading names such as “dog,” “slave,” “criminal” and “stupid African.”





The woman alleged that on June 23, 2026, her employer publicly accused her before members of the community of hating Arabs, an incident she says nearly resulted in her being attacked by a mob.



“I almost got stoned. I was only saved by a stranger from India,” she says.





She further alleges that her passport, residence permit and National Registration Card—NRC have been confiscated, with her employers allegedly demanding that she first repay the cost of her airfare before she can be allowed to return to Zambia.





According to the woman, she sought help from the recruitment agent in Oman, but was allegedly told the same—that she would have to pay back the money spent to bring her to the country.



She also claims she is forced to work every day from 05:00 hours until 23:00 hours without adequate rest.





Holding back tears, the distressed woman pleads with the Zambian Government, the Zambian mission responsible for Oman, humanitarian organisations and any well-wishers to come to her aid before it is too late.





“Please, I’m kindly asking if you can help me. I really want to come back to my fatherland. I don’t want to die from here. My life is in danger,” she appeals.





Her emotional plea highlights the difficult circumstances some migrant workers face abroad and underscores the urgent need for intervention to establish the facts surrounding her allegations and facilitate assistance if required.





She says efforts to reach the Zambian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi have proved futile.



©TV Yatu | David Kashiki | July 3, 2026.

Picture: The 24-year-old Zambian lady working in Oman.