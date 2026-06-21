I feel like I have failed personally…Mayuka opens up about his Southampton stint

|By Aaron Mubanga | June 18, 2026|

Former Chipolopolo Boys forward Emmanuel Mayuka says he feels he has failed during his short stay at Southampton.

The 2012 AFCON winner believes he failed because he did not score a lot of goals at Southampton.

Mayuka was quick to mention that the English Premier League is the most complicated League in the World and that he had challenges to adapt and settle.

“The Premier League is the most complicated league in the world. It’s difficult, believe you me. Even me, I had challenges. I had challenges to adapt. Let me not lie. I feel like I’ve failed personally because I did not score a lot of goals. I did not make my mark and I will criticize myself on that part,” he said on an Episode of That Zed Podcast.

Mayuka also opened up about his debut in the Premier League against his boyhood club Manchester United.

He explained the experience of watching the likes of Robin Van Persie and Paul Scholes in close proximity and having to face off with them.

“I came from Kabwe to the Premier League. I went, oh, by the way, I went to Maccabi Tel Aviv, which was so amazing in Israel. I went to Young Boys, which was so amazing. And I believe I would have done better going forward. Like in the EPL, which was amazing. Believe you me, playing my first game against Man United. By the way, I was a supporter,” he said.

“I support Man United and Van Persie scored. I almost jumped up. I’m like, what the hell? You’ll be kicked out of this club before you even. I’m telling you, bro. You’ll see Paul Scholes there, you’re doing what and what. It was amazing. That feeling, I felt like I was a kid, but while I was being an opponent. It was amazing. I’m telling you, you can laugh about it, but that’s how I felt,” he added.

Mayuka was born on 21st November 1990, played for the Magnificent people’s team, Kabwe Warriors on the local scene before making a lucrative move to Europe where he played for top Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv before moving to Young boys of Switzerland.

He then moved to Southampton in the English premier league, Sochaux and Metz France in French Ligue 1 before returning to Africa with Zamalek SC and later NAPSA Stars.

He was a regular and prominent name in the young boys’ squad of 2010-2012 scoring 20 times before a slow career stats after moving to Southampton in 2012 where he lined up alongside the likes of Luke shaw and Sadio Mane