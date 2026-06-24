I have always believed in Cristiano Ronaldo, and I might be a bit biased when speaking about him- Felipe Melo

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️Felipe Melo



“I have always believed in Cristiano Ronaldo, and I might be a bit biased when speaking about him.

I am a strong defender of him, even though he doesn’t need it, because he is one of the greatest strikers I have ever seen in football.



I had the opportunity to play against Cristiano Ronaldo many times, and I never doubted his abilities.

And today as well, the Portugal coach showed me that he is a competent and very intelligent coach.



The changes he made made a huge difference in the match.

There were three changes: Ruben Dias, Pedro Neto, and Joao Felix, and they came on very well and gave Portugal a different dynamic.



They also positioned Cristiano in a deeper role as a central striker, and Cristiano showed everything we talked about yesterday.



When it comes to finishing attacks, he is still the best in the world.

That’s why when I spoke about Cristiano in terms of shooting and finishing chances with either the right or left foot, I gave him a perfect score (5 out of 5), because he truly is a great star in football.”

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