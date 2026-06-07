I hold no grudge against the UPND or President Hakainde Hichilema- Hon. Gary Nkombo

Hon. Gary Nkombo holds no grudge against the UPND or President Hakainde Hichilema. Therefore, there is absolutely no reason for him to denounce or turn against the party he helped build and strengthen over the years.





Hon. Nkombo understands that politics is a contest of ideas, policies, and numbers—not hatred, cruelty, or personal attacks. The claims circulating that he is planning to denounce President HH are nothing more than falsehoods and propaganda being spread by political opponents that are scared of his anticipated mass rally.





Such misinformation is intended to create confusion and division where none exists. The public should treat these allegations with the contempt they deserve and rely on verified facts rather than rumours.





Politics should be about serving the people and offering better solutions, not manufacturing fake stories to tarnish the reputation of others. Let us reject propaganda and focus on issues that matter to the nation.



HON. GARY NKOMBO MEDIA TEAM

Mazabuka Central Constituency.