‘I Love The Inflation’- President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said he’s happy about inflation surging to 4.2% as a consequence of his Iran war, because the U.S. has been secretly taking “millions of barrels of oil” from the country.

New data revealed Wednesday that inflation is currently at its highest since 2023.

“I love the inflation. You know why? Because as soon as this war is over — you know, I can say it now — do you know we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil? Nobody knows it. You know who doesn’t know about it? Iran, until right now,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“We took out the other night 22 ships, late at night, with no lights because they don’t have any radar because we blasted the crap out of it. That’s why oil is $85 a barrel,” he said.

The president claimed once again that both inflation and oil prices will drop once the war is over. There is currently no end in sight.