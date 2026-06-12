I Never Wanted to Be a Police Officer, I Wanted Something Different- Keneddy Mweene





By Muzamba Siandizya



Most children who grow up in police camps grow up believing the uniform is their future.After all, that is the life they see every single day.





They watch officers leave for work early in the morning and return home late in the evening. They grow up hearing police language, understanding the discipline and admiring the respect that comes with the job.





And truth be told, many police officers’ children eventually follow the same path, either joining the police service or the army. But for legendary Zambian goalkeeper Keneddy Mweene, life had other plans.





Growing up in a police camp was never just about painting verandas red, black or green like many outsiders think. It was a place that shaped his character, discipline and dreams.





Both of Mweene’s parents were police officers, and naturally, many people expected him to wear the uniform one day too but deep inside, his heart was slowly falling in love with something else which is football.





Speaking on the Kenny T 1 on 1 podcast, Keneddy Mweene shared how his journey with football began at a very young age. He revealed that his mother would often take him to the stadium whenever she was on duty.





The noise from the fans, the atmosphere in the stadium and the beauty of the game began to capture his heart. Little by little, football stopped being entertainment and became a dream





That was the moment Keneddy Mweene realised his future was not in the police service but on the football pitch.



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