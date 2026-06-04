🇿🇦 “I STILL CAN’T FORGET IT”: KATLEGO MPHELA ADMITS THE MISS AGAINST MEXICO IN THE 2010 FIFA WORLD CUP STILL HAUNTS HIM AS SOUTH AFRICANS WONDER WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN





More than a decade after the 2010 FIFA World Cup, former Bafana Bafana striker Katlego Mphela has reportedly admitted that one moment from the tournament still weighs heavily on his mind.





The moment came in the dying minutes of South Africa’s opening match against Mexico at Soccer City. With the score locked at 1-1 and the nation on the edge of its seat, Mphela found himself through on goal after racing past defenders to meet a long ball from goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.





As millions of South Africans held their breath, Mphela’s shot beat the goalkeeper but crashed against the post and bounced away. What could have been one of the greatest goals in South African football history became one of the most heartbreaking moments ever witnessed by Bafana Bafana supporters.





Mphela has reportedly revealed that the miss still haunts him and that there are times when he struggles to stop thinking about what might have happened had the ball gone into the back of the net.





The pain of the miss is made even greater by what followed. South Africa finished the group stage with four points and narrowly missed out on qualification for the Round of 16. Many football fans have spent years wondering whether that single goal could have changed everything.





Had South Africa defeated Mexico that night, Bafana Bafana would have earned two additional points and likely progressed to the knockout stages of the World Cup. Instead, despite a famous victory over France in their final group match, South Africa became the first host nation in World Cup history to be eliminated in the group stage.





For many supporters, the miss remains one of the biggest “what if” moments in South African sporting history. It was a matter of centimetres, but those centimetres may have changed the destiny of an entire nation during its greatest football celebration.





Even today, thousands of football fans can still picture the ball striking the post and bouncing away, taking with it what might have been one of the greatest nights in South African football history.



🇿🇦 Do you believe South Africa would have reached the Round of 16 if Katlego Mphela had scored that famous chance against Mexico?