I TODAY INDORSE BRIAN MUNDUBILE & CONDEMN PRESIDENT HH FOR NOT APOLOGIZING FOR HIS WRONGS AGAINST PEOPLE OF BAROTSELAND, SAYS AKASHAMBATWA

AKASHAMBATWA ENDORSES MUNDUBILE, SAYS HICHILEMA HAS NOT APOLOGIZED TO BAROTSELAND

Veteran politician and Barotseland royal Prince Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika has endorsed Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu, saying leadership must be rooted in humility and respect.

Dr. Akashambatwa, former Senior Chief of Kaoma, traveled to Kasama, the home of Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, to deliver what he described as “the hearts of the people of Barotseland” in support of Mundubile and legal practitioner Makebi Zulu.

Speaking during the engagement, Dr. Akashambatwa criticized President Hakainde Hichilema for not apologizing to the Litunga and the people of Barotseland over past remarks in which the President said “there is no country called Western Province.”

“President Hakainde Hichilema is a very proud man who has failed to apologize to the Litunga and the people of Barotseland,” Dr. Akashambatwa said.

He drew a contrast with former MP Mutotwe Kafwaya, who faced criticism for comments on the proposed airport in Barotseland. According to Dr. Akashambatwa, Kafwaya later went online and apologized to the people of Barotseland and the BRE.

“Kafwaya is humble. He stood on top of the internet and apologized to the people of Barotseland and BRE,” he said. “But President Hichilema, who said nasty things against the people of Barotseland, up to now he has not apologized.”

Dr. Akashambatwa also expressed disappointment with how the current government has been operating.

He said the endorsement of Mundubile and Zulu was done in the spirit of Barotseland, and called on leaders to respect traditional governance and cultural institutions.