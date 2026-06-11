I was against Lungu’s return to active politics- Miles Sampa speaks on thefall of PF

Patriotic Front (PF) faction leader Miles Sampa has washed his

hands regarding what he describes as ‘the fall’ of the

immediate past ruling party, saying this was the work of some

former ministers and senior party officials.

He alleges that a group of former ministers and National

Management Committee (NMC) members who contributed to the

party’s electoral defeat later encouraged late former president

Edgar Lungu to return to active politics, a move he said he

totally opposed.

Sampa says he is therefore not responsible for the current

state of affairs within PF, shifting the blame to former

ministers and the PF NMC for the party’s ‘collapse’ following

the 2021 electoral defeat.

According to him, the problems and squabbles within the party

started after the PF lost power in 2021, after which former

ministers and senior party officials failed to manage the

transition effectively.

He posits that instead of organizing a convention to elect new

leadership after former President Edgar Lungu’s decision to

retire from active politics, party leaders allowed internal

discord to take center stage.

Sampa further explains that the leadership vacuum prompted him

to take over the party presidency through what he describes as

an elective convention process.

Meanwhile, Sampa is on record saying he handed the opposition

party back to himself, claiming there was no one else to take

over following the death of former president Lungu.

Speaking during a press briefing the other day, Sampa said he

had previously agreed to hand over the party to Lungu after

reconciling, but the situation had now changed since he passed.

“I agreed to hand over the party to President Edgar Lungu, but

now that he is not there, I will hand over the party to

myself,” he said.

Sampa, who claims that he is the legal president of the PF,

said the March 27, 2026 court ruling confirmed his leadership

following the October 24, 2023 convention.

He said there was no vacancy in the presidency at the time he

intended to hand over to Lungu, adding that the process

required legal procedures which were never concluded.

The Matero lawmaker further dissolved the PF central committee

and all provincial chairpersons, accusing some members of

working to destroy the party from within.

He said he had tried to unite the party but was met with

resistance and insults from some members.

Meanwhile, Sampa disbanded the entire leadership structure and

reconstituted it under his authority.

He then appointed new provincial chairpersons in selected

regions, while leaving other positions vacant pending

consultations.

Sampa also made partial appointments to the central committee,

naming Charity Katongo as national vice chairperson and Edwin

Lifwekelo as deputy secretary general for politics.

However, the developments come amid an ongoing leadership

wrangle in the PF, with another faction led by Mafinga Member

of Parliament Robert Chabinga also claiming legitimacy.

Chabinga has previously warned members against following

illegal parallel structures.

“It’s not anyone else who is leading PF, it’s me. The court

already guided and the convention was legal, so people must

stop misleading members,” said Chabinga during a recent press

briefing.

He further maintained that all decisions made after the October

24, 2023 convention remain valid, including the expulsion of

Sampa from the party.

The PF remains divided, with rival factions continuing to claim

authority as the former ruling party struggles to reorganise

ahead of the next general election.