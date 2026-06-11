I was against Lungu’s return to active politics- Miles Sampa speaks on thefall of PF

Patriotic Front (PF) faction leader Miles Sampa has washed his
hands regarding what he describes as ‘the fall’ of the
immediate past ruling party, saying this was the work of some
former ministers and senior party officials.
He alleges that a group of former ministers and National
Management Committee (NMC) members who contributed to the
party’s electoral defeat later encouraged late former president
Edgar Lungu to return to active politics, a move he said he
totally opposed.
Sampa says he is therefore not responsible for the current
state of affairs within PF, shifting the blame to former
ministers and the PF NMC for the party’s ‘collapse’ following
the 2021 electoral defeat.
According to him, the problems and squabbles within the party
started after the PF lost power in 2021, after which former
ministers and senior party officials failed to manage the
transition effectively.
He posits that instead of organizing a convention to elect new
leadership after former President Edgar Lungu’s decision to
retire from active politics, party leaders allowed internal
discord to take center stage.
Sampa further explains that the leadership vacuum prompted him
to take over the party presidency through what he describes as
an elective convention process.
Meanwhile, Sampa is on record saying he handed the opposition
party back to himself, claiming there was no one else to take
over following the death of former president Lungu.
Speaking during a press briefing the other day, Sampa said he
had previously agreed to hand over the party to Lungu after
reconciling, but the situation had now changed since he passed.
“I agreed to hand over the party to President Edgar Lungu, but
now that he is not there, I will hand over the party to
myself,” he said.
Sampa, who claims that he is the legal president of the PF,
said the March 27, 2026 court ruling confirmed his leadership
following the October 24, 2023 convention.
He said there was no vacancy in the presidency at the time he
intended to hand over to Lungu, adding that the process
required legal procedures which were never concluded.
The Matero lawmaker further dissolved the PF central committee
and all provincial chairpersons, accusing some members of
working to destroy the party from within.
He said he had tried to unite the party but was met with
resistance and insults from some members.
Meanwhile, Sampa disbanded the entire leadership structure and
reconstituted it under his authority.
He then appointed new provincial chairpersons in selected
regions, while leaving other positions vacant pending
consultations.
Sampa also made partial appointments to the central committee,
naming Charity Katongo as national vice chairperson and Edwin
Lifwekelo as deputy secretary general for politics.
However, the developments come amid an ongoing leadership
wrangle in the PF, with another faction led by Mafinga Member
of Parliament Robert Chabinga also claiming legitimacy.
Chabinga has previously warned members against following
illegal parallel structures.
“It’s not anyone else who is leading PF, it’s me. The court
already guided and the convention was legal, so people must
stop misleading members,” said Chabinga during a recent press
briefing.
He further maintained that all decisions made after the October
24, 2023 convention remain valid, including the expulsion of
Sampa from the party.
The PF remains divided, with rival factions continuing to claim
authority as the former ruling party struggles to reorganise
ahead of the next general election.