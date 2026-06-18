I Wasn’t Expecting a Response to Dear SlapDee- Macky2



By Muzamba Siandizya



Remember the beef between XYZ and Kopala Swag? If you were around during that era, then you know just how crazy things got.





Back then, you had to pick a side, either Team SlapDee or Team Macky2. There was no middle ground. Supporting both was almost illegal in the streets. If you weren’t around for that era, trust me, you missed out on some unforgettable moments in Zambian music.





This week on the Kenny T 1 on 1 Podcast, our guest is none other than Macky2, musician and aspiring Member of Parliament for Nchanga.



Macky2 had a lot to say and this is one of those interviews you don’t want to hear about from someone else, you need to watch and listen for yourself.





Of course, no interview with Macky2 can go by without talking about the beefs that shaped the music industry. Last year, he dropped Dear SlapDee, a song that got everyone talking and even earned him an award at the Kwacha Music Awards.





Many people expected SlapDee to respond but up to today, that response has never come.



So what really pushed Macky2 to write Dear SlapDee?



Kenny T asked him that exact question. I won’t give away too much because the full story is coming tomorrow, but one thing that stood out was when Macky2 said:





“I wasn’t expecting a response to Dear SlapDee.”



What did he mean by that? You’ll have to hear it from him yourself.





Set your alarm, turn on notifications and keep your eyes glued to the Kenny T 1 on 1 YouTube channel.



This is one episode you don’t want to miss.