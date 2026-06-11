“I will never return to South Africa, they are very wicked people. They killed my husband’ – Nigerian woman repatriated from South Africa says

A Nigerian woman, Emilia Godwin, has vowed never to return to South Africa, saying South Africans are w!cked and have no love for Nigerians.

Emilia is among the 258 Nigerians that arrived safely from South Africa this morning following a Federal government intervention.

Speaking to The Cable shortly after she arrived the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, a visibly angry Emilia said;

‘’Now I am in my country and I have my mouth to speak. They are w!cked. They do not like us. If you enter a place, they make jest of you, they pull you. They be@t you. We are just like laves there. We can’t speak. If you talk too much, they ill start h!tting you, speaking their language. ‘’

When asked if she wouls ever consider going back to the country, Emila said no. She said though her daughter is South African by birth, she will never set her foot in the country.

Emilia said she had been waiting for the opportunity to leave the country since 2014.

‘’Since 2014 I came to South Africa. I started seeing these signs but I didn’t see these opportunities to come back. They are w!cked. There women are useless. Even if they see a Nigerian man is married, they do not care. They want to have a child with a Nigerian man so they can take their properties and k!ll them the way they k!lled my husband.

I cannot go back to South Africa anymore.”

Emilia further claimed that South African women are very diabolical and love to entrap. According to her, a lot of Nigerian men have kids with South Africmenqonmen and get ‘lost’ in the country afterwards.