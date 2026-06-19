I WON’T GIVE IN TO NOISE, CHIBELESHI ICHO! – HARRY KALABA

I WON’T GIVE IN TO NOISE, CHIBELESHI ICHO! – KALABA

… but i’ll join them if we have a televised debate involving myself, HH and key contenders, and they convince me on integrity and programme for Zambians





Chibeleshi to start asking me to join hands with others when Zambians have not even been given an opportunity to hear about our competing programmes for them, even through a televised debate, says Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba





And Kalaba said he had no problem joining hands with President Hakainde Hichilema and the other key contenders in the election provided there was a televised national debate, and they managed to convince him on matters around integrity, accountability, transparency and a workable programme for the Zambian people.





Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Kalaba said he had been building his political party for a long time, with its own programmes and aspirations on how best to serve the Zambian people, and would not make decisions that will be defined by “the star of the moment.”





He said his recent decision to publicly state his K58 million assets and over K250,000 liabilities with Indo Zambia Bank, where all aimed at showing Zambians that he was a transparent person, and stood ready to introduce policies that would enhance government transparency, accountability and respect every minute in public office to better the lives of Zambians, as opposed to dipping his pockets in issues such as the “black mountains” and “government cont



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-wont-give-in-to-noise-chibeleshi-icho-but-ill-join-them-if-we-have-a-televised-debate-involving-myself-hh-key-contenders-they-convince-me-on-integrity/