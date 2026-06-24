I WOULD HAVE BEEN PRESIDENT AFTER SATA – KABIMBA



Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba says he would have succeeded former President Michael Sata had he chosen to align himself with corrupt elements within the Patriotic Front (PF).





Kabimba claimed that some individuals who opposed him feared he would expose and prosecute corruption if he became President following Sata’s death in 2014.





“I would have been President of Zambia after Sata if I had compromised with the corrupt. Death saved some of the corrupt individuals from jail like Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda. He would have gone to jail had it not been for death.

The corrupt individuals like Alexander Chikwanda hounded me out of the PF because they knew, had I succeeded Sata, I was going to clean up the PF and clean up this country,” Kabimba said.





Wynter Kabimba served as the powerful Secretary General of the Patriotic Front (PF) and Minister of Justice under Zambian President Michael Sata. Once seen as Sata’s closest confidante, Kabimba fell out of favor and was dramatically fired by Sata in August 2014 amid intense succession battles.



Credit: Zed Diary