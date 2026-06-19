IBA URGES BROADCASTERS TO VERIFY INFORMATION BEFORE BROADCASTING

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) wishes to remind broadcasting stations of the importance of verifying information before it is broadcast.



The Authority has noted with concern a recent case in which some stations broadcast false reports relating to the alleged death of Mr. Alex Mulyokela.

The Authority has also observed that some broadcasting stations rely on unverified information circulating on social media. While such platforms may provide useful leads, information obtained from them should be verified through credible sources before being broadcast.



Broadcasters are encouraged to uphold the principles of accuracy and verification in all broadcast content, including news, programmes and announcements. Accurate and verified information is essential in maintaining public trust and preventing unnecessary distress to affected individuals, families and the public.



The Authority, therefore, calls on all broadcasters to adhere to the highest standards of journalistic professionalism as provided for under Section 24 (1) (e) of the IBA (Amendment) Act No. 26 of 2010 and other applicable broadcasting regulations.

Katendi Wandi (Ms.)

DIRECTOR CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY (IBA)