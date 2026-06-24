So, if Portugal finish first in their group, they will go on to meet Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals?





Just think about that for a second. After nearly two decades of debates, comparisons, arguments, and endless GOAT discussions, we could finally get Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi facing each other in a World Cup knockout match.





Of course, both teams still have work to do before then, but the possibility alone is enough to get the entire football world talking.





This isn’t just Portugal vs Argentina. This is Ronaldo vs Messi on the biggest stage of all, with a place in the semi-finals on the line.





Football couldn’t have written a better script if it tried.



This is exactly what we’ve been waiting for, we want to see the real G.O.A.T. 🐐😍