IF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FAILED TO BUILD EVEN A HELICOPTER PAD IN FIVE YEARS HOW CAN HE BUILD TEN AIRPORTS – KAMPYONGO





Stephen Kampyongo, aspiring Member of Parliament for Shiwang’andu, has expressed skepticism about President Hakainde Hichilema’s plan to build airports in every province.





Kampyongo questions the practicality of this promise, highlighting that many Zambians currently cannot afford air travel.





He contends that the government should prioritize fulfilling its 2021 pledge to reduce the high cost of living and fertilizer before embarking on unrealistic infrastructure projects.





Kampyongo also pointedly remarks that if the president in five years has failed to even build a helicopter pad, constructing ten international airports seems unrealistic and premature.





He said President Hichilema was making desperate pronouncements. “That is desperation, I do not know why a full grown person like President Hichilema should be desperate now and start making pronouncements which amount to nothing.”

By Given Mutinta