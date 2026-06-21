IF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FAILED TO BUILD EVEN A HELICOPTER PAD IN FIVE YEARS HOW CAN HE BUILD TEN AIRPORTS – KAMPYONGO
Stephen Kampyongo, aspiring Member of Parliament for Shiwang’andu, has expressed skepticism about President Hakainde Hichilema’s plan to build airports in every province.
Kampyongo questions the practicality of this promise, highlighting that many Zambians currently cannot afford air travel.
He contends that the government should prioritize fulfilling its 2021 pledge to reduce the high cost of living and fertilizer before embarking on unrealistic infrastructure projects.
Kampyongo also pointedly remarks that if the president in five years has failed to even build a helicopter pad, constructing ten international airports seems unrealistic and premature.
He said President Hichilema was making desperate pronouncements. “That is desperation, I do not know why a full grown person like President Hichilema should be desperate now and start making pronouncements which amount to nothing.”
By Given Mutinta
Were you not saying the same about free education, school feeding programme and meal allowances? How did he manage to implement them? HH is a prudent financial manager and visionary leader and is always ahead of you, he has built Chiefs’ palaces, how can he fail to build 10 airports? We are not surprised because in PF you had no vision and you still don’t have it.