If Presidential campaigns have been halted by ECZ, why did UPND have a rally in Kitwe?? – Thabo Kawana

We have noted some Questions on various social media platforms, of which some are being asked by presidential aspiring candidates from various political parties.





They are questioning: If Presidential campaigns have been halted by ECZ, why did UPND have a rally in Kitwe??



Answer: According to the ECZ Advisory issued on 18th June 2026, What has been halted by ECZ are “Presidential Campaigns” not Parliamentary, Mayoral or Local councillor campaigns. MPs and Councillors are free to campaign in their localities or constituencies and Wards respectively. That is why all political parties still proceeded with their campaigns today in various localities through out the country.





Therefore, what we saw in Kitwe were Parliamentary candidates campaigning in a constituency. The President wasn’t there.



One may also ask why the ECZ is making a Presidential timetable now instead of immediately after nominations?





Answer; While it makes sense to say the Presidential campaign program should have been finalised soon after nominations, I am sure ECZ could only finalise it after all petitions had been disposed of by the courts and the lists of candidates were final.

Remember, the nominations of some Presidential candidates were under litigation in the court of law, eg, M’membe and Dorika Banda. Now that the list is clear on the number of Presidential candidates, this is the right time to draw up the timetable and avoid clashes at Presidential campaign level considering that at Parliamentary and Local Councillor level, campaign time tables have already been put in place and currently being followed.





Let all players cooperate and let us have free, fair and credible elections as a Nation.



Thabo Kawana

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Informatiom and Media