If there’s one thing this World Cup has proved, it’s that African football is no longer here to make up the numbers.

There was a time when African teams came up against Europe’s biggest nations and most people already knew how the story would end.

Now look at what’s happening. Morocco came from behind to beat the Netherlands after conceding in the 72nd minute, finishing the game with 70% possession to book their place in the Round of 16.

Portugal were also held by DR Congo despite enjoying 75% possession, while Spain couldn’t find a way past Cape Verde even with 74% of the ball.

Morocco didn’t just beat Scotland in the Round of 40 either. They dominated large parts of the game with 58% possession and created the better chances.

The gap between African and European football is smaller than it has ever been, and the results are finally starting to reflect that.

African teams are no longer turning up just to compete.

They’re stepping onto the pitch expecting to win, and the rest of the world is starting to take notice. ❤️🌍