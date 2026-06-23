



More than two decades after the height of Zimbabwe’s dispute with Britain, newly released documents from the British National Archives have revealed that officials in Prime Minister Tony Blair’s government discussed the possibility of removing President Robert Mugabe from power.





According to the documents, Kara Owen, an adviser in the private office of then Foreign Secretary Jack Straw, wrote that if Britain truly wanted to change the situation in Zimbabwe, it should do to Mugabe what had been done to Saddam Hussein in Iraq. While the proposal was ultimately rejected, its presence in official discussions demonstrates the extent to which Mugabe’s policies challenged powerful Western interests.





At the centre of the conflict was Zimbabwe’s Fast Track Land Reform Programme, which sought to return land to the black majority after decades of colonial dispossession. The programme was fiercely opposed by Britain and other Western governments, leading to sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and a prolonged political standoff.





For many Africans, these revelations confirm what Robert Mugabe repeatedly stated throughout his presidency: that Zimbabwe was being targeted not because it was a threat to the world, but because it had dared to challenge the existing global order and reclaim control of its land and resources.





Whether one agreed with all of his policies or not, Mugabe remained steadfast in defending Zimbabwe’s sovereignty. He consistently argued that no foreign power had the right to determine the destiny of the Zimbabwean people.





The release of these documents serves as a reminder that the struggle over Zimbabwe’s future was never merely a domestic political issue. It was also a contest over independence, self determination, and the right of Africans to chart their own course.





Today, nearly a decade after he left office, Robert Mugabe continues to be discussed in the corridors of power that once sought to isolate him. His legacy remains too significant to be forgotten.





As history continues to unfold, one thing is clear: Robert Gabriel Mugabe remains one of the most influential and consequential figures in modern African history.



You can hate him, you can love him, but you cannot ignore him