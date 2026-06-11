IF YOUR RELATIVE IS NOT YET EMPLOYED ‘DON’T WORRY’, THEY WILL BE AMONG THE NEXT TO BE EMPLOYED- HH PROMISES ZAMBIANS

President Hakainde Hichilema has promised to give jobs to

Zambians who are currently suffering under the joke of

unemployment and struggling to make ends meet.

Speaking during the launch of the United Party for National

Development (UPND) manifesto in the capital this afternoon,

Hichilema promised: “If your relative is not yet employed, they

will be among the next to be employed.”

He said despite the challenges his administration inherited, it

managed to score many positives, such as restoring free

education, bringing over 2.5 million children back to school.

President Hichilema said the UPND manifesto reflects a shared

vision developed together with its alliance partners, as he set

the economic tone for the next five years.

In this revised UPND Alliance Manifesto, Hichilema said his

government is eyeing the production of 10 million tonnes of

maize, generation of 10,000 megawatts of electricity, the

heartbeat of every modern economy.

On tourism, he said attraction of at least five million

tourists yearly is envisaged, also noting the production of

three million tonnes of copper, three million tonnes of soya

beans, one million tonnes of wheat and a notable boost in beef

production and exports.

He highlighted that the envisaged targets were crafted and

designed to speed up economic growth, create jobs and increase

Zambia’s export earnings while enhancing food and energy

security.

President Hichilema also pledged to ensure that every province

has a state university and said government would continue

strengthening regional economies through targeted investments

and infrastructure development.

He once economic growth is realized, everything else will fall

into place.

“Seek first economic growth and other things will fall in

place, such as jobs, improved sanitation and business

opportunities,” President Hichilema said.

He further outlined plans to accelerate the digitisation of

government services, improve transport infrastructure,

modernise strategic railway systems such as the TAZARA Railway

and the Lobito Corridor, and expand access to both local and

international markets for Zambian products.

To improve efficiency and service delivery, President Hichilema

said government would introduce performance contracts across

the public service while reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks

through reforms such as single licensing systems in sectors

like tourism.

The President added that government was committed to

operationalising a 24-hour economy, promoting investment over

consumption, supporting local content and value addition, and

ultimately doubling the size of Zambia’s economy.