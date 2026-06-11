IF YOUR RELATIVE IS NOT YET EMPLOYED ‘DON’T WORRY’, THEY WILL BE AMONG THE NEXT TO BE EMPLOYED- HH PROMISES ZAMBIANS

President Hakainde Hichilema has promised to give jobs to
Zambians who are currently suffering under the joke of
unemployment and struggling to make ends meet.
Speaking during the launch of the United Party for National
Development (UPND) manifesto in the capital this afternoon,
Hichilema promised: “If your relative is not yet employed, they
will be among the next to be employed.”
He said despite the challenges his administration inherited, it
managed to score many positives, such as restoring free
education, bringing over 2.5 million children back to school.
President Hichilema said the UPND manifesto reflects a shared
vision developed together with its alliance partners, as he set
the economic tone for the next five years.
In this revised UPND Alliance Manifesto, Hichilema said his
government is eyeing the production of 10 million tonnes of
maize, generation of 10,000 megawatts of electricity, the
heartbeat of every modern economy.
On tourism, he said attraction of at least five million
tourists yearly is envisaged, also noting the production of
three million tonnes of copper, three million tonnes of soya
beans, one million tonnes of wheat and a notable boost in beef
production and exports.
He highlighted that the envisaged targets were crafted and
designed to speed up economic growth, create jobs and increase
Zambia’s export earnings while enhancing food and energy
security.
President Hichilema also pledged to ensure that every province
has a state university and said government would continue
strengthening regional economies through targeted investments
and infrastructure development.
He once economic growth is realized, everything else will fall
into place.
“Seek first economic growth and other things will fall in
place, such as jobs, improved sanitation and business
opportunities,” President Hichilema said.
He further outlined plans to accelerate the digitisation of
government services, improve transport infrastructure,
modernise strategic railway systems such as the TAZARA Railway
and the Lobito Corridor, and expand access to both local and
international markets for Zambian products.
To improve efficiency and service delivery, President Hichilema
said government would introduce performance contracts across
the public service while reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks
through reforms such as single licensing systems in sectors
like tourism.
The President added that government was committed to
operationalising a 24-hour economy, promoting investment over
consumption, supporting local content and value addition, and
ultimately doubling the size of Zambia’s economy.