By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

IG Removes Chawama Officer-in-Charge

..Mulundu was expected to stop the ECL Memorial Mass held at Regina Pacis Chawama Parish and the ensuing “illegal” procession by Mundubile and Makebi…

Inspector General of Police, Graphael

Musamba has removed Chawama Officer-In-Charge, Francis Mulundu from his position with immediate.

The IG has accused Mulundu of negligence.

Musamba says he expected Mulundu to stop the Edgar Lungu Memorial Service that was held at Regina Pacis Catholic Parish in Chawama as there was no prior or special permission or notice sought or authority granted as required by the new Public Gathering Act.

Musamba also stated that he expected Mulundu to have stopped the subsequent “illegal” procession or roadshow held by Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance led by Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu after the Church Service.

Musamba stated that the ensuing violence amd destruction of public and private property was a result of these factors.

Because Chawama is designated as a Grade A Police Station, its command structure dictates that the leading Officer in Charge holds the rank of Superintendent and was therefore expected to have made all these decisions without much consultation.

Meanwhile, Musamba has directed the release of UPND Cadres who caused the violence and destruction of public and private property while keeping the Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance cadres in police custody.

On Friday violence erupted when UPND cadres ambushed and stoned the convoy of President Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu after the Memorial Service.

In retaliatory attacks both UPND candidate, Abel Nganwe and Resolute Party candidate, Bright Nundwe had their offices and homes located in Chawama attacked and looted by rival cadres.

More details coming.