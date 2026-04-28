Ilhan Omar Dragged Online Over “World War ELEVEN” Blunder

Omar Dragged Online Over “World War ELEVEN” Blunder



Social media is in meltdown after Ilhan Omar appeared to refer to World War II as “World War Eleven” during a public remark — a slip that users quickly picked up on.





Clips of the moment spread rapidly across platforms, with many critics mocking the error and questioning how such a mistake could happen on such a well-known historical reference.





Some supporters, however, argue it was clearly a verbal slip — something that can happen in fast-paced speeches — and say the backlash is being blown out of proportion.





Others question her intellect, exposure and believe she’s a fraud that has been badly exposed.





Either way, the moment has become another example of how quickly small mistakes can go viral in today’s social media age.