‎I’m a threat to HH – Mundubile … give me back my phones and passport confiscated illegally

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‎With less than four months before Zambia heads to the polls on August 13, Tonse Alliance leader Brian Mundubile has declared himself “a threat to HH,” accusing President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration of systematically eliminating opposition voices ahead of the crucial vote.



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‎“I need my passport back, I need my phones back,” Mundubile told veteran broadcaster Ambassador Frank Mutubila on Simply Frank. “I have my contacts in those phones.

How does President HH or the UPND go to an election but decide to eliminate the opposition? We already have no political rallies, and now you start



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‎ More here: https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-a-threat-to-hh-mundubile-give-me-back-my-phones-and-passport-confiscated-illegally/



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