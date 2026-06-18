“I’m getting a vasectomy. Nobody is putting birth control inside my wife’s body”- Gospel singer Kunle Kenny 

Kunle Kenny, a Nigerian gospel singer, has vowed not to make his wife suffer the side effects of birth control.

He took to X to reveal that when he and his wife are done having the number of kids they decided on, he would take charge of birth control by getting a vasectomy.

He wrote: “Nobody is putting any birth control thing inside my wife’s body. No extraneous chemicals or pills. We will only have kids when we BOTH unanimously agree, as God allows in His mercy. And when we’re done, I’m getting a vasectomy. A woman’s body is too sensitive for these chemicals. The side effects are crazy!”