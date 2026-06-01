“I’m ready to work with UPND or anyone who sees value in me”, says Charity, Miles Sampa’s National Chair

I’m Ready To Work With UPND – PF’s Charity… or anyone who sees value in me

Miles Sampa’s PF faction acting national chairperson Charity Katongo Banda says she is ready to work with anyone who sees political value in her, including the UPND if they call on her.

And Banda said she does not see any sign of change in the country.

Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Banda, a long time PF member, said she was a “stranded mother” as she did not have anyone to campaign for.

The Speech Analyst

01.06.2026