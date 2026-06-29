“I’m saving Christians throughout the world.” — Donald Trump



Speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s 2026 policy conference in Washington, D.C., Trump said the U.S. military carried out targeted strikes in Nigeria to eliminate terrorist leaders responsible for attacks on Christian communities.





The U.S. President said the operation “largely ended” the slaughter of Christian populations, claiming American forces took out multiple senior militant leaders as part of a broader campaign against religious persecution.





Trump framed the strikes as part of his administration’s mission to defend religious liberty globally, warning that extremist groups continue to target churches and faith communities across vulnerable regions.